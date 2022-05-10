$35.05 Million in Sales Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will report $35.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $147.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $149.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.80 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $232.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

QIPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

QIPT stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

