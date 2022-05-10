360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $693.92 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

