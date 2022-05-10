$37.63 Million in Sales Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce $37.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.10 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. BTRS reported sales of $33.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $910.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

