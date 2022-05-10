3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.23 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON 3IN opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. 3i Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.