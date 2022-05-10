3i Infrastructure plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.23 (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON 3IN opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. 3i Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.50 ($4.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
