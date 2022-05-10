3M to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.49 (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, June 12th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

3M has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,741. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $206.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

