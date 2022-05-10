$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) to post $4.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.62 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

NYSE RS opened at $192.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $171.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

