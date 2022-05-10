$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) to post sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NYSE:LNC opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

