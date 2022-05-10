$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $19.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.76). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.