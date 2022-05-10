$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in General Mills by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,489,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,567,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in General Mills by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in General Mills by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

