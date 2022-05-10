$406.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) to post $406.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $402.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLCE opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.00.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

