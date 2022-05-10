$423.57 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will report sales of $423.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.80 million and the lowest is $416.90 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $471.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.