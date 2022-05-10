$442.68 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will report $442.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.00 million to $450.20 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $408.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

