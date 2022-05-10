$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the highest is $5.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.73.

NYSE:MMC opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

