$510.64 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will report $510.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $509.90 million to $512.50 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $254.45. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

