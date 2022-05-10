$519.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will post $519.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.80 million and the highest is $541.15 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $224.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of FUN opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

