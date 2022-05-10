$563.23 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post sales of $563.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.89 million to $573.57 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $394.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.53%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NFG opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

