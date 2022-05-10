$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the lowest is $6.37 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $27.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.60 billion to $29.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,070,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,033,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

