$643.13 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $643.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHCO opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

