$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will announce $66.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $265.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.93 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $347.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $496.06 million, a PE ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

