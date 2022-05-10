$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $1.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $1.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.43 million, with estimates ranging from $9.05 million to $9.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.