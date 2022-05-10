$722.11 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $722.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.90 million. Viasat posted sales of $595.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 849,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

