$752.58 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $752.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.16 million. Allegion reported sales of $746.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.48. Allegion has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 72.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

