$775.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $775.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

