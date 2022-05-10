$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report $8.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.90 billion and the highest is $8.65 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $7.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.82 billion to $33.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

