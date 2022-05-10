$84.12 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post $84.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $84.60 million. CareDx posted sales of $74.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,721. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CareDx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CareDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

