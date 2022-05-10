9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 481,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,571. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.