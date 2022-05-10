908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MASS opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $483.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

