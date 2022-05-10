$92.52 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will announce $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.20 million. Inogen posted sales of $101.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $371.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.97 million to $374.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $420.93 million, with estimates ranging from $419.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $11,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 471.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 230,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $5,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $537.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

