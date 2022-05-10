$957.14 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to post sales of $957.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.80 million and the lowest is $956.48 million. Pinnacle West Capital reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 39.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.