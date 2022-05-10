98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
About 98532 (KMP.TO) (Get Rating)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
