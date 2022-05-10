$987.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report $987.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $998.22 million. Tronox posted sales of $927.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tronox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

