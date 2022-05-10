$987.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to report sales of $987.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $998.22 million. Tronox reported sales of $927.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.