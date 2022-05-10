A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,264. The firm has a market cap of $748.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last ninety days. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

