A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.03 billion-$4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 12,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in A. O. Smith by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.