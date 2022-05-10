A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $59.79 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.