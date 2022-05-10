A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Eric Singer Sells 100,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,758,513.15.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

