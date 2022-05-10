A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Eric Singer Sells 116,535 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.