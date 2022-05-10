AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AAON stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.73. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after buying an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,052,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,837,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

