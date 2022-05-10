Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $809.75.

Shares of ABCM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,041. Abcam has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 558,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 120,639.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,551 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Abcam by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $16,691,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

