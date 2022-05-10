ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Raul Javier Valentin Sells 1,109 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABM opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.