Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 36,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Absci by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

