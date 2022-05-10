Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

