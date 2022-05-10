Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.