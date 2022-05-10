Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acasti Pharma.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.