Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.