Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.44.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
