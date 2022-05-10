Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 19,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.58 and a 200-day moving average of $346.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

