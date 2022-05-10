AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

