Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ACHL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,814. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

