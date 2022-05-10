Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 12,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,723. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $42,629,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

