Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Acushnet has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after buying an additional 480,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after buying an additional 411,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.