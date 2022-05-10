Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

